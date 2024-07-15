Red Sox Superstar Climbs Another List in History as Home Runs Mount

Most home runs - (Primary) 3rd baseman within their first 8 career seasons:

299- Eddie Mathews

235- Mike Schmidt

235- Nolan Arenado

227- Chipper Jones

219- Troy Glaus

207- Manny Machado

205- Evan Longoria

202- Matt Williams

198- Ron Santo

195- @RedSox Rafael Devers

194- Ken Boyer pic.twitter.com/bQqsh2XX2f