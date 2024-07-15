Red Sox Superstar Climbs Another List in History as Home Runs Mount
With a home run on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers continued to solidify himself as one of the best power-hitting third basemen of all-time.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most home runs - (Primary) 3rd baseman within their first 8 career seasons:
299- Eddie Mathews
235- Mike Schmidt
235- Nolan Arenado
227- Chipper Jones
219- Troy Glaus
207- Manny Machado
205- Evan Longoria
202- Matt Williams
198- Ron Santo
195- @RedSox Rafael Devers
194- Ken Boyer
Despite playing with a sore shoulder most of the year, Devers has put together an incredible stretch, hitting .295 with 23 homers and 61 RBI. He's got a .378 on-base percentage and just earned another appearance in the All-Star Game, although he won't be playing to rest his shoulder.
Devers will surely hit the 200-homer plateau early in the second half of the year and would have already, had it not been for the COVID pandemic that knocked the 2020 season down to just 60 games.
A three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger, Devers helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series championship and has them in position to potentially get to the playoffs again this year.
At 53-42 this year, Boston is currently leading the battle for the third and final American League wild card spot. They are also now just 4.5 games back in the American League East, meaning that going after the division crown should be something that management aspires to.
The Red Sox will be back after the All-Star break on Friday when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in LA. First pitch is 10:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.