New York Mets Release Former Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays Infielder Joey Wendle
The New York Mets released veteran infielder Joey Wendle on Monday, according to the team's official transaction log.
Wendle was designated for assignment on May 15 when the Mets recalled Grant Hartwig, Joey Lucchesi and Mark Vientos from Triple-A Syracuse. Johan Ramírez was also designated for assignment as part of that roster reshuffling, but New York was able to trade the veteran reliever to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations earlier Monday.
Meanwhile, Wendle cleared waivers and is now a free agent. He was batting .222 with one double, one RBI, one stolen base, a .493 OPS and a -0.1 WAR on the season, only earning 10 starts in his 18 appearances.
The Mets signed Wendle to a one-year, $2 million contract in November.
Before landing in Queens, Wendle enjoyed a moderately successful career elsewhere.
The Oakland Athletics traded Wendle to the Tampa Bay Rays in December 2017. He immediately became an everyday player for the Rays, batting .300 with a .789 OPS and 4.9 WAR, which helped him place fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting.
Wendle missed half of 2019 with hamstring and wrist injuries, then put up solid numbers again in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The utility infielder took a major leap in 2021, making his first All-Star Game and posting a 3.6 WAR.
In November 2021, the Rays flipped Wendle to the Miami Marlins. Wendle racked up a 2.4 WAR in just 101 appearances in 2022, but he saw his WAR drop to -0.2 in 112 games the following year.
Wendle looked more like his 2023 self than his 2018, 2021 or 2022 self in the early going of 2024, which explains why he fell out of favor with the Mets. Still, a 34-year-old with over 2,000 MLB plate appearances under his belt could be valuable to another team, especially considering he is capable of logging significant time at second base, third base and shortstop.
