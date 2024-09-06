Jack Kochanowicz Sets High Mark in Los Angeles Angels' Post-Shohei Ohtani Era
Jack Kochanowicz may not have opened his career on the highest note, but the Los Angeles Angels righty has been on quite the tear over the past month.
Kochanowicz tossed 6.0 innings against the Texas Rangers on Thursday night, allowing eight hits, one walk and three earned runs. After Adolis García belted a three-run homer in the first inning, Kochanowicz and the rest of the Angels' pitching staff held the Rangers off the board entirely, but Texas still went on to win 3-1.
The rookie has now posted five quality starts in a row, dating back to mid-August. According to Angels senior communications manager Matt Birch, Kochanowicz is the franchise's first pitcher with five consecutive quality starts since Shohei Ohtani did it between July 6 and Aug. 18, 2021.
Kochanowicz gave up four earned runs in 3.0 innings in his MLB debut on July 11, then seven earned runs in 4.0 innings in his second appearance on July 20. To that point in the season, he owned a 14.14 ERA and 2.429 WHIP.
The Angels decided to option Kochanowicz to Double-A Rocket City, but they called him back up for a spot start on Aug. 11. He gave up two earned runs in 7.2 innings against the Washington Nationals that day, convincing Los Angeles to keep him around in the big leagues a little longer.
Kochanowicz has trimmed his ERA down to 4.89 and his WHIP down to 1.422 since returning to the rotation. Over his last five outings, the 23-year-old has a 2.84 ERA and 1.200 WHIP.
The Angels are just 2-3 during Kochanowicz's streak of quality starts, however, and 2-5 overall when he takes the mound this season. Los Angeles has scored an average of 2.4 runs per game when Kochanowicz starts, so it isn't as if he's gotten a ton of support from his offense.
That is part of the reason the Angels dropped to 58-82 on Thursday, clinching their ninth consecutive losing season.
