(Related) Most total bases - Single game by a #BlueJays rookie:

11- Horwitz (Tonight vs ATL)

11- Felipe Lopez (September 4, 2011 vs NYY)

11- Randy Ruiz (Sep 30, 2009 vs BOS)

11- J.P. Arencibia (August 7, 2010 vs TBR)

11- Arencibia (April 1, 2011 vs MIN)

10- Six other occurrences https://t.co/2gDTAjbXfh