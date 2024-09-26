San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Blasts Another Historic Bomb at Dodger Stadium
The San Diego Padres came up just short in their showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, but it was hardly Fernando Tatis Jr.'s fault.
Tatis drew a walk in the first inning, hit a ground-rule double in the third and blasted a 448-foot solo home run in the fifth. The bomb that Tatis hit did more than just tie the score at 3-3 – it also helped the 25-year-old slugger make history.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it marked Tatis' second home run of at least 445 feet at Dodger Stadium in his career. Shohei Ohtani, Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig are the only other players to boast multiple such home runs at that park since the Statcast era began in 2015, making Tatis the only visiting player on the exclusive list.
Through 33 career games at Dodgers Stadium, Tatis is batting .313 with 12 home runs, 23 RBI, seven stolen bases and a .995 OPS.
Langs also noted that Tatis' 12 home runs through 33 games as a visitor at Dodger Stadium are tied for the most all-time. Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard and Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker each had 12 to this point in their careers as well.
Tatis finished the night 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI. He is now batting .282 with 21 home runs, 49 RBI, 10 stolen bases, an .851 OPS and a 2.7 WAR on the season, still putting up solid numbers despite missing two whole months with a femur injury this summer.
Just since Sept. 10, Tatis is batting .333 with seven home runs, 12 RBI and an 1.172 OPS. The Padres have gone 10-3 in that stretch, clinching a playoff spot in the process.
The rest of Tatis' teammates combined to go 2-for-26 at the plate on Wednesday, though, and the Padres went on to lose 4-3.
San Diego now trails Los Angeles by 3.0 games in the race for the NL West crown with four games remaining. The two division rivals will face off one last time this regular season at 10:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, giving Tatis another chance to do damage at Dodger Stadium.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.