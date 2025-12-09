Mariners Predicted To Lose 2-Time All-Star To Angels

The Seattle Mariners already have re-signed one of their big trade deadline additions. But what about the other one?

Josh Naylor is locked in with Seattle on a shiny, new five-year deal. Fellow trade deadline pickup Eugenio Suárez is currently available in free agency after a solid stint down the stretch with Seattle. The Mariners reportedly have "kept the door open" on a possible reunion with Suárez, but he hasn't signed a deal with any team as of writing.

With the winter meetings now here, MLB.com's Manny Randhawa shared a list of free agents that "could jump to division rivals." One free agent that was mentioned was Suárez, with Randhawa predicting the Los Angeles Angels as a landing spot.

What's next for Eugenio Suarez?

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws out Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) at first base in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"Eugenio Suárez to the Angels," Randhawa wrote. "Suárez hit one of the biggest home runs in Mariners history this past fall and is a fan favorite in Seattle, but might he leave the Pacific Northwest for Southern California? The Halos dealt slugging outfielder Taylor Ward to the Orioles to acquire right-handed starter Grayson Rodriguez. Going after starting pitching is wise, of course, for a franchise that has struggled in that department for a long time. But along with Ward’s departure went 36 homers from last season.

"Suárez is coming off a season in which he launched a career-high-tying 49 homers before belting three more in the playoffs, including a memorable go-ahead grand slam in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against the Blue Jays, a series Seattle ultimately lost in seven. The Angels got a breakout performance from Jo Adell last season, when he hit a team-leading 37 homers. But with the great Mike Trout having been slowed by injury much of the past several seasons and no other 30-plus-homer performances other than Ward, Los Angeles could certainly use more thump in the lineup -- particularly at third base, where there is a vacancy now that Yoán Moncada is a free agent."

The Mariners were smart to bring Suárez to town. He had 13 homers and 31 RBIs in 53 games down the stretch for Seattle. Fortunately, if Suárez goes elsewhere, there will be options available, like Alex Bregman. Also, the St. Louis Cardinals have Nolan Arenado on the trade block.

