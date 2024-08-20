San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill Moves Up Franchise's All-Time Rookie Leaderboards

Most RBI in a season - Rookie with the @Padres franchise (1969-present):

79- Benito Santiago (1987)

74- Kevin Kouzmanoff (2007)

69- Jackson Merrill (2024 via his 3-run double in Monday's 5-3 win vs MIN)

66- Nate Colbert (1969)

66- Carmelo Martinez (1984)

65- Khalil Greene (2004)