San Diego Padres Pitching Staff Puts in Historic Work Against Dodgers in Game 3
The San Diego Padres took a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.
The Padres are now just one win away from a trip to the NLCS while the Dodgers are one loss away from going home.
The game was a wild ride on both sides as the Padres took a 6-1 lead in the second inning, only to see the Dodgers come back and make it 6-5 in the top of the third on a grand slam by Teoscar Hernandez.
However, the scoring was done on both sides after that grand slam, with the Padres pitching staff turning in a historic performance.
Per @OptaSTATS:
The @Padres retired 16 consecutive Dodger hitters following Teoscar Hernández's grand slam.
That's the most consecutive batters retired in a game immediately after giving up a grand slam in MLB postseason history.
Michael King helped start that streak by getting everyone out in the remainder of the third, fourth and fifth innings following the Hernandez blast. He then turned it over to the bullpen, where the Padres didn't allow a baserunner until the top of the eighth inning.
Robert Suarez came out of the bullpen to record the save, firing 1.1 scoreless innings.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 9:08 p.m. ET.
The Padres will send right-hander Dylan Cease to the mound on short rest. He pitched in Game 1 of this series, taking the loss.
The Dodgers haven't named a starter yet as of this posting.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.