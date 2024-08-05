St. Louis Cardinals Rookie Joins Extremely Rare Group in Team History on Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night 6-2 at Wrigley Field. Every loss at this point is detrimental for the Cardinals, who are battling for a National League wild card spot. They are now 3.0 games back as the field starts to separate itself out.
Though they lost, Sunday ended up being a historic game for Cardinals rookie Masin Wynn, who went 1-for-4 with a home run, a run scored and two RBI.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
9+ HR & 9+ SB in a season at age 22 or younger, Cardinals since 1900:
2024 Masyn Winn
1943 Stan Musial
1900 Mike Donlin
Any time that you are one of just three players in the Modern Era to do something - and when you've joined Stan Musial - you're doing something right.
The 22-year-old Winn is a former top prospect who is hitting .279 with the nine homers, nine steals and 41 RBI. HE's posted a .739 OPS and is hitting at the top of the order for one of the most prestigious franchises in the entire sport.
The Cardinals will be off on Monday before beginning a home series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Busch Stadium. Tampa Bay is coming off a series in which they just won two-of-three from the Houston Astros.
First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:45 p.m. ET as left-hander Jeffrey Springs gets the ball for Tampa against Sonny Gray.
Gray is 10-6 with a 3.72 ERA on the season. Springs just returned from Tommy John surgery after an injury suffered last season.
