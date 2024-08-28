St. Louis Cardinals Veteran Moves Up All-Time List in History with Big Accomplishment
The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night, 7-5 at Busch Stadium. The loss drops the Cardinals to two games under .500 at 65-67. Despite the disappointing setback, the night was not a total loss for first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
The veteran went 3-for-3 with a home run, his 20th of the year. With that blast, he moved up an exclusive list in National League history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career 20+ home run seasons by a (primary) 1st baseman in National League history (1876-):
12- Jeff Bagwell
11- @Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt (Via 1 in a losing cause vs SDP on Tuesday)
11- Gil Hodges
10- Willie McCovey
10- Andres Galarraga
10- Ryan Howard
10- Freddie Freeman
The 36-year-old Goldschmidt has hit 20 homers or more in each of his 13 full seasons, except for 2014 - when he hit 19 - and the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when he hit six. He's in his 14th season overall, having made a 48-game cameo back in 2011. He spent eight years with the Arizona Diamondbacks and is now in his sixth with the Cardinals.
One of the most productive players of the last decade, he's a .288 career hitter with 360 homers. He is a seven-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger and a four-time Gold Glover. He won the MVP Award in 2022.
The Cardinals will be back in action on Wednesday night against the Padres again. First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. ET. Joe Musgrove (SD) takes the ball against Andre Pallante (STL).
