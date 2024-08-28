St. Louis Cardinals Veteran Moves Up All-Time List in History with Big Accomplishment

Most career 20+ home run seasons by a (primary) 1st baseman in National League history (1876-):

12- Jeff Bagwell

11- @Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt (Via 1 in a losing cause vs SDP on Tuesday)

11- Gil Hodges

10- Willie McCovey

10- Andres Galarraga

10- Ryan Howard

10- Freddie Freeman pic.twitter.com/6wXZnM8nKz