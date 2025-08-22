Mets' Francisco Lindor Ties One of Baseball's Greatest Names With Latest Achievement
After a difficult start to the summer, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is crushing his way through August.
In a 9-3 loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday, Lindor hit a 371-foot leadoff solo shot to left field to secure his 25th home run of the season.
With that latest homer, Lindor recorded his seventh season of at least 15 stolen bases, 25 home runs and 25 doubles, which ties him with legendary slugger Willie Mays for No. 4 among players in MLB history and puts him just behind Alex Rodriguez (10 seasons), Barry Bonds (nine) and Alfonso Soriano (eight).
That's according to StatsCentre.
Lindor struggled through a difficult slump in June and July, posting batting averages of .204 and .206, respectively. The five-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger had as many strikeouts in June as he did hits (21), followed by more strikeouts than hits in July (26 K, 21 H).
August has been a different story. Heading into the Mets’ series opener against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, Lindor is hitting .356 with five home runs and six doubles throughout the month. His .434 on-base percentage and his .644 slugging percentage are the highest marks he has recorded in any month this season.
Over the past week, Lindor’s .455 batting average is the fourth-highest mark in baseball and second at his position behind Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, who leads the majors in the past seven days with a .667 average.
At just 31, Lindor should have time left in his career to supplant Rodriguez atop this category, but it is a tough achievement. Among active players, Mike Trout achieved the feat in five of his first six seasons but not since. Another former Most Valuable Player, Mookie Betts, has done it four times.