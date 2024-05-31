Struggling Arizona Diamondbacks' Star Still Found a Way to Make Team History in May
It's been a struggle this season for Arizona Diamondbacks' All-Star Corbin Carroll, but he's still found a way to tie some fun team history in the month of May.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast on social media:
Corbin Carroll is the first Diamondbacks player with 4 triples in the month of May since Justin Upton in 2009.
After hitting .285 with 25 homers and 54 stolen bases last season, Carroll has slumped to a .191 average with a .563 OPS this season. However, even with his struggles, he still has elite speed which has led him to the four triples. He currently leads the National League in triples, with the four have occurred this month. He also led the National League in triples a season ago with 10.
The reigning Rookie of the Year doesn't look like he'll be headed to his second straight All-Star Game, but the D'Backs need him to get going if they want to get back in the race. After making the World Series a season ago, Arizona enters play on Friday at 25-31 and in fourth place in the National League West. They are also 3.5 games back in the NL wild card race at this point, and though it's still early, front offices will be deciding whether or not to buy or sell at the trade deadline in the coming weeks.
Arizona will be on the road this weekend for a series at Citi Field against the New York Mets. First pitch on Friday is at 7:10 p.m. ET.
