Tampa Bay Rays' Slugger Sees Historic Hit Streak Continue on Wednesday Afternoon

Tampa Bay Rays' slugger Yandy Diaz wasted no time on Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to 19 games, which is tied for the longest streak in team history.

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz (2) walks against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park on June 15.
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz (2) walks against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park on June 15.
Tampa Bay Rays' slugger Yandy Diaz wasted no time extending his hitting streak to 19 games on Wednesday afternoon.

Playing against the Seattle Mariners and starting pitcher George Kirby, Diaz flipped a single to right field in the top of the first inning. By extending the hitting streak to 19 games, Diaz has now tied the longest hitting streak in franchise history.

Diaz is now tied with former infielder Jason Bartlett atop that leaderboard. Bartlett was a good player, who made an All-Star team with the Rays, but it's still surprising to see him at the top rather than someone like Wade Boggs, Evan Longoria or Carl Crawford, who were all legendary Rays players.

It's been a big series for Diaz, who had the game-winning single on Monday night in a 4-3 win, and then led off the game with a solo home run in Tuesday's 11-3 win.

After that first inning single, the 32-year-old Diaz is now hitting .274 this season with seven homers, 39 RBI and a .332 OBP. He's been hot of late, hitting .306 over his last 30 games, and .354 over his last 15.

Diaz is in the eighth year of his career with the Cleveland Indians and Rays. He's in his sixth year in Tampa and has become instrumental to what they do offensively at the top of the order.

At the time of this posting, there is no score between the Rays and Mariners. Tampa is looking for a sweep.

