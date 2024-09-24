Tarik Skubal Surpasses Future Hall of Famer in Detroit Tigers Team History

Lowest ERA by a Detroit Tigers starting pitcher in the integration era (min 150 IP)



Denny McLain - 1.96 (1969)

Mark Fidrych - 2.34 (1976)

Tarik Skubal - 2.39 (2024)

Justin Verlander - 2.40 (2011)

Mickey Lolich - 2.50 (1972)