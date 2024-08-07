Corey Seager Makes Baseball History with Late Home Run on Tuesday
The Texas Rangers lost 4-2 to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. The loss was a setback for the Rangers, who remain 5.0 games back in the American League West race. They are also still 8.0 games back in the wild card race.
Though the final score was important, the real story of the game was the fact that Astros pitcher Framber Valdez had his no-hitter broken up with two outs in the ninth inning.
Corey Seager hit a home run to stop Valdez from completing the second no-hitter of his career, and in the process Seager made some incredible history all himself.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Corey Seager has now broken up a no-hitter with 2 outs in the 9th twice, the only player on record to do so twice
today: HR
8/25/16: 1B vs Matt Moore (and current mgr Bruce Bochy’s Giants)
Seager is now hitting .277 this year with 24 homers, 57 RBI and a stolen base. The 30-year-old has a .858 OPS and is the centerpiece of the Rangers lineup at this point.
Lifetime, he's a .291 hitter who has 194 homers and exactly 600 RBI. He's in the 10th year of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Rangers and has won two World Series titles.
The Astros and Rangers will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:35 p.m. ET.
The Rangers will send Jose Urena to the mound (3-6, 3.70 ERA) while the Astros will counter with Yusei Kikuchi (4-9, 4.67 ERA).
