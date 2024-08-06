Texas Rangers Get Walk-Off Win as Corey Seager Moves Up Historic List on Monday

Most home runs by a (primary) shortstop within their first 10 career MLB seasons:

345- Alex Rodriguez

335- Ernie Banks

240- Miguel Tejada

237- Francisco Lindor

225- Cal Ripken Jr.

207- Vern Stephens

193- Corey Seager (Via 1 in tonight's @Rangers win over HOU)

193- Troy Tulowitzki pic.twitter.com/fDfBQtKWvV