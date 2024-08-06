Texas Rangers Get Walk-Off Win as Corey Seager Moves Up Historic List on Monday
The Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros on Monday night by a score of 4-3 thanks to a walk-off home run from infielder Josh Smith.
The win was important for the Rangers, who moved to 54-59 on the season. They remain on the outskirts of the American League playoff picture at 8.5 games back in the wild card. They are just 5.0 games back in the American League West.
The loss was catastrophic for Houston, who is now 1.5 game back of the Seattle Mariners in that very same AL West.
While the Smith walk-off is the big story for Texas, a home run by Corey Seager is also worth noting because of its historic nature.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most home runs by a (primary) shortstop within their first 10 career MLB seasons:
345- Alex Rodriguez
335- Ernie Banks
240- Miguel Tejada
237- Francisco Lindor
225- Cal Ripken Jr.
207- Vern Stephens
193- Corey Seager (Via 1 in tonight's @Rangers win over HOU)
193- Troy Tulowitzki
Every home run that Seager has ever hit has come as a shortstop, either with Texas or with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Seager is hitting .277 this season with 23 homers and 55 RBI. Lifetime, he's a .291 hitter who has won two World Series titles (2020, Dodgers and 2023, Rangers).
One of the most productive players of the last decade, he is also a five-time All-Star and a three-time SIlver Slugger.
The two teams will play each other again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 8:05 p.m. ET. Framber Valdez (HOU) will pitch against Tyler Mahle, who is making his season debut after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.
