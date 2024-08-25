Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Continues Historic Season in Win on Saturday
The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre. With the win, Toronto is 62-68 on the season. The Angels fell to 54-76 with the loss.
In the win, Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and a walk. He had two RBI and scored two runs. After a down year in 2023, Guerrero Jr. has turned it around this year in a big way. He's hitting .318 with 27 homers, 83 RBI and two stolen bases. He's posting an OPS of .947, which is good enough for a special place in team history.
(Related) Highest OPS in the #BlueJays first 130 team games of a season (min. of 555 PA):
1.199- Carlos Delgado (2000)
1.024- Delgado (2003)
1.006- Guerrero (2021)
.984- Josh Donaldson (2016)
.963- Delgado (2001)
.953- Donaldson (2015)
.947- Guerrero (2024 via a BB, 2B and HR today)
Guerrero Jr. made the All-Star Game again this season and is likely to earn MVP votes at the year's end. The 25-year-old is a .285 career hitter with 157 home runs and 487 RBI.
Guerrero Jr. has also been on an epic stretch since about July 1, which is impressive considering that his name was thrown about in trade rumors leading up to the deadline. He ultimately stayed in Toronto and the Blue Jays will reportedly try to sign him to an extension.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:37 p.m. ET. Kevin Gausman (TOR) will pitch against Tyler Anderson (LAA).
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.