Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Continues Historic Season in Win on Saturday

(Related) Highest OPS in the #Jays first 130 team games of a season (min. of 555 PA):

1.199- Carlos Delgado (2000)

1.024- Delgado (2003)

1.006- Guerrero (2021)

.984- Josh Donaldson (2016)

.963- Delgado (2001)

.953- Donaldson (2015)

.947- Guerrero (2024 via a BB, 2B and HR today) https://t.co/ZKSlNipJ57