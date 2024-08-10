Toronto Blue Jays' Leader Continues to Move Up Historic List as Hit Streak Continues
The Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Oakland Athletics 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre. With the loss, the Jays are 54-63 on the year while the win moves the A's to 49-69.
The Jays were held to just two hits overall on the afternoon, but one of them was from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who extended his hit streak to 22 games.
According to StatsCentre, this is the second 22-game hit streak of Guerrero Jr.'s career. It is only six games away from tying the record in franchise history.
Longest hit streaks in one season - @BlueJays player:
28- Shawn Green (1999)
26- John Olerud (1993)
26- Shannon Stewart (1999)
26- Edwin Encarnacion (2015)
25- Scott Rolen (2009)
22- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2024)
22- George Bell (1989)
22- Carlos Delgado (2000)
22- Guerrero (2022)
Guerrero Jr., who wasn't traded at the trade deadline, is now hitting .322 with 23 homers and 76 RBI. He's got a .942 OPS and continues to be the main cog in the Jays' offensive attack. A free agent after the 2025 season, it will be interesting to see what Toronto does with him moving forward. They could look to trade him in the offseason, or at next trade deadline. Furthermore, they could try to sign him a long-term extension, which he's reportedly open to.
A lifetime .286 hitter, he's in the sixth year of his career, all with Toronto. The Jays and A's will battle each other again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:37 p.m. ET. JP Sears will pitch for Oakland against Chris Bassitt (TOR).
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.