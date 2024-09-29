Toronto Blue Jays Offense Goes Cold Again as Historically Challenging Season Continues
The Toronto Blue Jays were beaten by the Miami Marlins 8-1 on Saturday afternoon in the penultimate game of the season.
Unfortunately, lack of offense is nothing new to the Blue Jays, who have dealt with one of the most anemic offenses in team history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most games in a season with fewer than 2 runs scored as a team - #BlueJays franchise history (1977-present):
37 in 1978
36 in 1980
33 in 1979
32 in 2008
32 in 2017
31 in 2024 (Thanks to being beaten 8-1 earlier today vs MIA)
31 in 1996
30 in 1981
29 in 1977
29 in 2011
29 in 2014
The regression offensively is surprising considering that that is what the Blue Jays are supposed to be built on. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put together an awesome 30/100 season, but he hasn't gotten the lineup support he was supposed to. Bo Bichette ended up missing half the season and struggled to a .225 average with four home runs even when he did play.
Daulton Varsho and George Springer, expected to provide big offensive numbers, also struggled, with the former getting shut down for the last week of the season with a shoulder injury.
Furthermore, the team traded away Justin Turner and Kevin Kiermaier at the trade deadline.
The Blue Jays will finish out the season on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:10 p.m. ET. Left-hander Ryan Weathers will get the ball for Miami while the Blue Jays haven't named a starting pitcher as of this posting.
Chris Bassitt was scratched from the start.
