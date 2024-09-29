Toronto Blue Jays Offense Goes Cold Again as Historically Challenging Season Continues

Most games in a season with fewer than 2 runs scored as a team - #BlueJays franchise history (1977-present):

37 in 1978

36 in 1980

33 in 1979

32 in 2008

32 in 2017

31 in 2024 (Thanks to being beaten 8-1 earlier today vs MIA)

31 in 1996

30 in 1981

29 in 1977

29 in 2011

29 in 2014