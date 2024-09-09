This Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher is on a Historic Roll in 2024
The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a tough, extra-innings loss on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves. The 4-3 affair dropped Toronto to 68-76 on the season. They are likely to finish last in the American League East after making the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and three of the last four.
While Sunday's loss was tough, the Blue Jays did win on Saturday behind the pitching of Jose Berrios. The right-hander went 6.0 innings, allowing just one run. He joined a prestigious list in team history by earning the victory, his 15th of the season.
Per @StatsCentre:
Longest win streak - pitcher within one season:
11- Roy Halladay (2003)
8- Roger Clemens (1997)
7- Doyle Alexander (1983)
7- Tom Filer (1985)
6- Jose Berrios (2024)
6- Jim Clancy (1987)
6- Pat Hentgen (1996)
6- David Wells (2000)
6- A.J. Burnett ('08)
6- J.A. Happ ('16)
The 30-year-old owns a 3.52 ERA and has struck out 139 batters in 176.1 innings. Berrios is in his ninth major-league season with the Minnesota Twins and Blue Jays. Lifetime, he owns a 98-75 record. He's won double-digit games in seven seasons and also won five games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
The Blue Jays will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the New York Mets at Rogers Centre. The Mets are tied with the Braves for the third and final wild card spot in the National League, so the series certainly has meaning.
Monday's game begins at 7:07 p.m. ET as Paul Blackburn pitches for New York. The Blue Jays have not announced a starter as of this posting.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.