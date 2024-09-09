Toronto Blue Jays Star Issues Major Declaration About Future as Huge Offseason Looms
Amid all the speculation about his future contract and a possible trade this offseason, Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has spoken.
According to Sportsnet, Bichette says he wants to stay in Toronto and that he wants to continue playing with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
“When I had time to think about what I want, basically, my ultimate goal really is to play with Vladdy (Guerrero Jr.) forever, to win a championship with him and to do that with this organization,” the two-time all-star shortstop said during an interview at Truist Park before heading out for a rehab assignment with triple-A Buffalo that starts Tuesday. “I'm 100 per cent committed to doing whatever it takes to accomplish those things. That's where I'm at.”
Rumors have circulated that Bichette isn't going to sign back in Toronto when his contract is up after the 2025 season. If that were to be true, the Jays could look at trading him this upcoming offseason, but Bichette sounds pretty resolute in his desire to stay.
As the article indicates, the Jays are facing a massive offseason. If they choose to extend Guerrero Jr. and Bichette, it will be for the two biggest contracts in franchise history. Guerrero could easily make north of $350 million, while Bichette can figure to get at least $175 or $200 million. If they trade one of them, they are facing huge potential backlash from fans. If they elect not to re-sign them now, they are running the risk of seeing them walk after the 2025 season.
This has been a terrible season for Bichette, who has played just 80 games because of injury. He's hitting only .222 with four homers as well. Guerrero Jr. was named an All-Star and is likely to finish in the top ten of American League MVP voting. Bichette is hoping to make it back from his calf injury before the end of the year.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.