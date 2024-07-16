Toronto Blue Jays Star Set to Move Up Historic List During All-Star Game
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to move up a prestigious list in team history on Tuesday night when he takes the field for the American League at the All-Star Game.
Per @StatsCentre:
Making the start for the American League at 1st in the 2024 #MLBAllStar Game later on tonight, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be making his 4th overall appearance in the Mid-Summer Classic. As a result, he will move into a tie with 2 others and sit behind just 4 players on this list
With his fourth All-Star appearance for the Blue Jays, he will tie Tony Fernandez and Roy Halladay in terms of All-Star Game appearances among Jays players. Jose Bautista and Joe Carter each have five, as does Roberto Alomar. Dave Stieb leads the way with seven.
Guerrero Jr. has had a nice season thus far, hitting .288 with 14 homers and 55 RBI. Though the power is still down from the 48 homers he hit back in 2021, it's a solid performance considering that Guerrero Jr. has been the subject of trade discussions for most of the last two months.
The 25-year-old is a free agent at the end of the 2025 season so there's been thoughts about the Blue Jays trading him, but it appears likely that they will keep him and try to right the ship for one last ride in 2025. They could also work to sign him to a long-term extension.
The Blue Jays are currently in last place in the American League East.
