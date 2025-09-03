MLB Insider Expects 'Many Teams' To Pursue Blue Jays Free Agent Star
The Toronto Blue Jays have been very active and aggressive over the last year or so. This began with the massive blockbuster contract the team gave out to superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero was signed to a 14-year, $500 million deal a few months ago, and it's already aging well for Toronto.
This signing quickly turned the attention in Toronto to star shortstop Bo Bichette. Bichette is on an expiring contract and has been linked to extensions with the Blue Jays in the past, but nothing ever came to fruition. Now, he's set to enter the open market at the end of the year.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently predicted the Blue Jays would be able to retain Bichette in free agency this offseason.
"The Blue Jays retained Bichette last offseason when many thought they should blow up their core. He's rewarded them by rebounding from a disappointing 2024 season and leading the league in hits for a team that looks like a World Series contender," Kelly wrote. "The Blue Jays have struggled to attract free agents in recent years but remain aggressive spenders, and they will do what it takes to re-sign Bichette."
But this might not be as easy of a signing as it seems.
Bo Bichette expected to have "many teams" pursue him in free agency
MLB insider Jon Heyman recently suggested that "many teams" would pursue Bichette in free agency.
With Bichette being so dominant at the plate and in the field this year, there should be more than five or six teams looking to sign him. Teams like the New York Yankees could be a potential fit for Bichette. The star shortstop could replace Anthony Volpe at shortstop or slot in at another spot in the infield.
The Atlanta Braves desperately need a shortstop. Bichette could slot in as Atlanta's shortstop of the future if signed.
At the end of the day, Bichette has been incredible this year. This bounce-back production could end up landing the star shortstop a contract worth north of $200 million in free agency. The Blue Jays will be fighting an uphill battle to re-sign Bichette, but they should be seen as the favorites for the time being.
