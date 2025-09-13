Top 3 Players Yankees Should Pursue This Winter To Bolster Roster: Way-Too-Early Edition
The New York Yankees are among the top contenders in the American League right now, even after losing Juan Soto last offseason.
There were some serious question marks for the Yankees heading into the season. When you lose a talent like Soto, that much is obvious. But, the work that the front office did helped to get the Yankees where they are right now. New York has the No. 1 American League Wild Card spot and are just three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the American League East.
The Yankees are the real deal. Additions like Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and Max Fried have helped to put New York over the top this year. When the offseason gets here, there will be oppotunities to get even better.
Here are three players New York should pursue if available:
Should the Yankees target any of these three?
Alex Bregman - Current Team: Boston Red Sox
Bregman isn't guaranteed to be available this offseason. He has an opt-out in his three-year deal with Boston that has been talked about a lot. Third base has been a spot of need for the Yankees and Bregman will be the best player available, if he does opt out. The Yankees have gotten a good look at him over the years with the Houston Astros and now Boston. He's a superstar who would give the Yankees something they are clearly missing.
Shane Bieber - Current Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Bieber is currently a member of the Blue Jays and has a player option for the 2026 season. If he were to opt out, he's a guy who could take the rotation to another level. He's a former Cy Young Award winner with a 3.25 ERA. If available, he'll be one of the top pitchers out there this offseason and get a a much smaller deal than someone like Framber Valdez.
Munetaka Murakami - Current Team: Tokyo Yakult Swallows
This one is probably is the most unknown. It's not even clear if Murakami will be posted this offseason, but if so, he would be a phenomenal pickup. He's just 25 years old and has 262 career homers over in Japan in eight seasons. He can play both first and third base.
More MLB: How Kyle Tucker's Predicted Deal Will the 2026 Free Agent Class