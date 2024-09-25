Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Climbing Up Multiple Historic Lists For Blue Jays as Season Nears End

Most career multi-RBI games by a @BlueJays player:

270- Carlos Delgado

203- Vernon Wells

194- Jose Bautista

191- Joe Carter

177- George Bell

171- Edwin Encarnacion

160- Lloyd Moseby

133- Adam Lind

130- Tony Fernandez

123- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Via 2 tonight)

123- Jesse Barfield