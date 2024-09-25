Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Climbing Up Multiple Historic Lists For Blue Jays as Season Nears End
As the season nears its end for the Toronto Blue Jays, slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is continuing to make his presence felt on the team's history books.
Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Tuesday as the Blue Jays lost 6-5 to the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre.
With that hit, he now has 195 on the season, just five short of the special 200-hit threshold.
Only seven different Blue Jays players have recorded more than his 195 in a single season.
Per @StatsCentre:
(Related) Most hits in a season - #BlueJays franchise history (1977-present):
215- Wells (2003)
213- Fernandez (1986)
211- Paul Molitor (1993)
202- Shannon Stewart (2001)
200- John Olerud (1993)
198- Bell (1986)
196- Delgado (1999)
195- Guerrero Jr. (2024)
195- Aaron Hill (2005)
Furthermore, Guerrero Jr. has 123 games in his career of at least two RBI, which also puts him in a special class.
Most career multi-RBI games by a @BlueJays player:
270- Carlos Delgado
203- Vernon Wells
194- Jose Bautista
191- Joe Carter
177- George Bell
171- Edwin Encarnacion
160- Lloyd Moseby
133- Adam Lind
130- Tony Fernandez
123- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Via 2 tonight)
123- Jesse Barfield
The 25-year-old Guerrero Jr. is hitting .324 this season with 30 homers, 102 RBI and a .945 OPS.
He is going to finish in the Top-10 of American League MVP voting and could finish as high as sixth after Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Gunnar Henderson, Jose Ramirez and Bobby Witt Jr. Jarren Duran, Tarik Skubal and Emmanuel Clase also figure to be in the top ten as well.
The Blue Jays will play the Red Sox again on Wednesday at 7:07 p.m. ET.
