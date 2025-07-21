Fastball

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Passes Hall of Famer Jim Rice on Historic Home Run List

Guerrero hit his 13th home run of the season on Sunday as Toronto won again.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Rogers Centre on July 20.
The Toronto Blue Jays stayed red-hot on Sunday, beating the San Francisco Giants 8-6 at Rogers Centre.

With the win, the Jays are 58-41 and in first place in the American League East. The Giants dropped to 52-48 and in third in the National League West through 100 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put together a big day for Toronto, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. He's now hitting .278 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs, and his homer also put him past a Hall of Famer in American League history.

Per @StatsCentre on social media:

Most career home runs by an American League player before turning 27:
273- A. Rodriguez
266- J. Foxx
249- M. Mantle
238- K. Griffey Jr.
231- M. Trout
214- J. Gonzalez
198- H. Killebrew
183- J. Canseco
180- H. Trosky
173- @BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
172- J. Rice
172- R. Devers

Rice was a 16-year veteran of the Boston Red Sox who earned eight All-Star appearances and two Silver Slugger victories. A .298 career hitter, he had 382 home runs and 1,451 RBIs. He led the American League in home runs three times, and RBIs twice.

As for Guerrero, he's a five-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove winner. He has 555 RBIs to go along with his 173 home runs.

The Blue Jays will begin a massive series on Monday night with the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. New York trails the Jays by three in the American League East.

First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET as Kevin Gausman (TOR) pitches against Carlos Rodon (NYY).

