Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Passes Hall of Famer Jim Rice on Historic Home Run List
The Toronto Blue Jays stayed red-hot on Sunday, beating the San Francisco Giants 8-6 at Rogers Centre.
With the win, the Jays are 58-41 and in first place in the American League East. The Giants dropped to 52-48 and in third in the National League West through 100 games.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put together a big day for Toronto, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. He's now hitting .278 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs, and his homer also put him past a Hall of Famer in American League history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career home runs by an American League player before turning 27:
273- A. Rodriguez
266- J. Foxx
249- M. Mantle
238- K. Griffey Jr.
231- M. Trout
214- J. Gonzalez
198- H. Killebrew
183- J. Canseco
180- H. Trosky
173- @BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
172- J. Rice
172- R. Devers
Rice was a 16-year veteran of the Boston Red Sox who earned eight All-Star appearances and two Silver Slugger victories. A .298 career hitter, he had 382 home runs and 1,451 RBIs. He led the American League in home runs three times, and RBIs twice.
As for Guerrero, he's a five-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove winner. He has 555 RBIs to go along with his 173 home runs.
The Blue Jays will begin a massive series on Monday night with the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. New York trails the Jays by three in the American League East.
First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET as Kevin Gausman (TOR) pitches against Carlos Rodon (NYY).
