Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Passes Hall of Famer Jim Rice on Historic Home Run List

Most career home runs by an American League player before turning 27:

273- A. Rodriguez

266- J. Foxx

249- M. Mantle

238- K. Griffey Jr.

231- M. Trout

214- J. Gonzalez

198- H. Killebrew

183- J. Canseco

180- H. Trosky

173- @BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

172- J. Rice

172- R. Devers pic.twitter.com/xqZWwx6ZNH