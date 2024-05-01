Washington Nationals' Youngster Did Something Never Done Before Through Team's First 25 Games
After winning the World Series in 2019, the Washington Nationals disbanded the roster in painstaking fashion over the next few years. They traded away Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. They traded away superstar Juan Soto. They brought in and then eventually got rid of both Kyle Schwarber and Josh Bell. Stephen Strasburg's injuries sapped him of a post-World Series run.
Now in 2024, as the Nationals look to emerge from their multi-year rebuild, one of the guys they are counting on is shortstop C.J. Abrams, who they acquired in the Soto trade. Thus far, the 23-year-old has shown all the signs of living up to his prospect hype, hitting .295 with seven home runs through his first 105 at-bats.
Though he has now played 26 games this year, Abrams's first 25 games were unlike any in baseball history.
Per Baseball Reference:
CJ Abrams is the first player in MLB history with 7+ home runs, 6+ steals, and 4+ triples in 25 games to start a season
His four triples lead all of baseball right now and his current numbers will put him in consideration for the All-Star Game at this pace.
Abrams made his debut in 2022 with the Padres before being traded in the Soto deal. He's a .251 hitter lifetime, but again, he appears to have taken the next jump here in year three.
Abrams and the Nationals will be in action again on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers. First pitch Arlington is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Trevor Williams (WASH) pitches against Andrew Heaney (TEX).
