Pitching Matchups Revealed For Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals Doubleheader on Tuesday
After being rained out on Monday night, the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals will play a doubleheader on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
It's the rare "straight through doubleheader" as opposed to the usual "day-night" doubleheader, so it will be a fun chance for fans to see two games in a more timely manner. The second begins between 30-45 minutes after the first game ends. The two games are tentatively scheduled for 4:40 p.m. ET and 8:10 p.m. ET.
While sometimes, team's will call up a "27th-man" to make a start in a doubleheader, both teams are going with traditional starting pitchers in both matchups.
In Game 1, the Nationals will go with right-hander Trevor Williams, who is 4-0 with a 1.96 ERA. The White Sox will counter with Chris Flexen, who is 2-3 with a 4.29 ERA. Flexen's name has recently come up in trade discussions and with the White Sox sure to be sellers, he could be a hot name near the trade deadline.
He's a seven-year Major League veteran who has pitched with the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners and White Sox. He won 14 games for Seattle in 2021 after returning from a stint in Korea.
In Game 2, the Nationals will send lefty Mitchell Parker to the bump. He's 2-1 with a 2.67 ERA. The White Sox will counter with former Nationals' righty Erick Fedde, who has gone 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA after his own return from Korea.
The Nationals are 19-20 while the White Sox are 12-29.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.