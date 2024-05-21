WATCH: Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers Homers in Franchise Record 6th Straight Game
Thanks to his red-hot bat, Rafael Devers just made Boston Red Sox history.
Devers stepped up to the plate in the fourth inning of the Red Sox's road game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. The superstar third baseman took right-hander Taj Bradley yard, putting Boston on top 3-0 with an opposite field, two-run shot.
It marked the sixth consecutive game in which Devers hit a home run, breaking the Red Sox's franchise record. Five other players had been tied with Devers with five straight games, including José Canseco, Ted Williams and Jimmie Foxx.
Now, Devers stands above them all.
Devers is now one of 19 players to homer in at least six straight games since the Wild Card era began in 1994. He is the first to achieve the feat since Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout.
The MLB record for consecutive games with a home run is eight. Dale Long reached the mark in 1956, while Don Mattingly matched it in 1987 and Ken Griffey Jr. did the same in 1993.
Here's a quick breakdown of every homer Devers has hit over his last six games, including exit velocity, launch angle and distance:
May 15 vs. Tampa Bay Rays: 110.5 mph, 20 degrees, 408 feet
May 16 vs. Tampa Bay Rays: 99.9 mph, 34 degrees, 340 feet
May 17 @ St. Louis Cardinals: 106 mph, 28 degrees, 443 feet
May 18 @ St. Louis Cardinals: 106.6 mph, 23 degrees, 431 feet
May 19 @ St. Louis Cardinals: 106.8 mph, 37 degrees, 404 feet
May 20 @ Tampa Bay: 104.5 mph, 29 degrees, 382 feet
Over his last six games, Devers is batting .318 with a 1.511 OPS. Before this current stretch, the 27-year-old had been batting .282 with an .857 OPS.
The two-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and one-time World Series champion has a chance to extend his streak Tuesday back at Tropicana Field. Should he keep it alive, Devers could tie the all-time record on Wednesday.
