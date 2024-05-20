Yu Darvish Runs Scoreless Streak to Historic Levels on Sunday
The San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night, 9-1, in Atlanta.
With the win, the Padres are now 24-24 while the Braves are 26-16.
The Padres got a great offensive performance that included getting three runs in the top of the first, pounding out 14 hits total and a late home run from Ha-Seong Kim, but the real story was the continued dominance of pitcher Yu Darvish.
Darvish threw 7.0 scoreless innings in this one, giving up just two hits and one walk while striking out nine. He has now thrown 25 straight scoreless innings, which has made history on multiple fronts.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
at 37 years & 277 days old, Yu Darvish is the 2nd-oldest pitcher with consecutive scoreless starts of 7+ IP allowing 2 hits or fewer (since at least 1901), younger than only:
a 38-year-old Cy Young in 1905
And this one...
Yu Darvish has had 4 straight scoreless starts for the first time in his MLB career
only 1 other pitcher since 1901 has had 4 straight at age 37+: 2005 Kenny Rogers at age 40
he’s the first Padres pitcher with 4 straight scoreless starts of at least 5 IP
And from @MLBStats:
Darvish now owns MLB's longest scoreless innings streak by a Japanese-born pitcher.
h/t @EliasSports
Darvish is in the 12th year of his American major league career after a great stint in Japan. He's pitched for the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Padres. He's 4-1 with a 2.08 ERA this season and is a five-time All-Star. He's received Cy Young votes in four different years.
