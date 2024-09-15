Alec Bohm Back in Philadelphia Phillies' Lineup After Returning From Injured List
The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated third baseman Alec Bohm from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Sunday morning.
Bohm, who had been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, will be in the Phillies' starting lineup for their game against the New York Mets on Sunday. The 28-year-old slugger is set to start at third base and bat fifth.
Philadelphia placed Bohm on the injured list on Sept. 6, but he hasn't played since Aug. 29. He suffered a left hand strain that day against the Atlanta Braves, leaving early with the ailment.
Bohm had missed just three games the entire season before going down, but he went on to miss the Phillies' next 14 contests. He finally got back in the batter's box on Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a double against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, and was cleared to return to the big leagues soon after.
To make room for Bohm on the active 28-man roster, the Phillies designated catcher Aramis Garcia for assignment.
Bohm was enjoying a career year before he went down, leading the National League in doubles and nearly quadrupling his previous career-high in WAR. The first-time All-Star enters Sunday batting .290 with 13 home runs, 44 doubles, 89 RBI, five stolen bases, an .804 OPS and a 3.4 WAR on the season.
Here is the full starting lineup the Phillies will be using in Sunday's finale against the Mets:
1. Kyle Schwarber, DH
2. Trea Turner, SS
3. Bryce Harper, 1B
4. Nick Castellanos, RF
5. Alec Bohm, 3B
6. J.T. Realmuto, C
7. Weston Wilson, LF
8. Buddy Kennedy, 2B
9. Johan Rojas, CF
SP: Cristopher Sánchez, LHP
First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. The Phillies are one win away from becoming the first team to reach 90 victories this season.
