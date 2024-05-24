Baltimore Orioles Rotation Takes Another Blow as Dean Kremer Hits Injured List
The Baltimore Orioles have placed starting pitcher Dean Kremer on the 15-day injured list due to a right triceps strain, the team announced Friday.
The move was made retroactive to May 21.
In a string of related transactions, the Orioles recalled right-handed pitcher Dillon Tate and left-handed pitcher Nick Vespi from Triple-A Norfolk. To make room for both of the, Baltimore optioned right-hander Jonathan Heasley to Triple-A Norfolk.
Kremer last took the mound May 20 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Although there were no reports at the time that Kremer was fighting through an injury, he did allow five earned runs in 4.0 innings of work with a season-low two strikeouts.
The 28-year-old righty is 3-4 with a 4.32 ERA, 1.120 WHIP, 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.4 WAR through nine appearances this season.
Kremer was an anchor in the Orioles' rotation in 2023, making 32 starts for the AL East champions. He went 13-5 with a 4.12 ERA, but gave up six earned runs and two home runs in just 1.2 innings in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Texas Rangers.
The Orioles have rarely had a full and healthy starting rotation this year. John Means and Kyle Bradish opened the regular season on the injured list, while Grayson Rodriguez spent some time on the IL with a shoulder issue earlier this month.
Now, Means has gone down again with a forearm strain, and Kremer is shelved alongside him. Tyler Wells is on the injured list as well, where he has been since mid-April.
Corbin Burnes is starting against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, while Bradish is closing out the series on Sunday. Rodriguez just went Thursday, so manager Brandon Hyde will have to look elsewhere for his starter on Saturday.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.