Chicago White Sox Reportedly Set "Exorbitant" Asking Price on Star Lefty
After a dominant and history-making performance on Thursday night, the asking price on Chicago White Sox' lefty Garrett Crochet ahead of the trade deadline is reportedly "exorbitant."
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Sunday:
The Chicago White Sox realize that Garrett Crochet’s value may never be higher so their asking price is exorbitant, hoping that contenders aren’t deterred by Crochet’s injury history and the need to curtail his innings in the second half, perhaps making him a reliever in the postseason.
Certainly, it’s a potential trade that could shape the White Sox franchise for the next decade.
Now, there's no guarantee that the White Sox will trade Crochet now and there's plenty to look at when it comes to options for the franchise.
They could keep him
The White Sox have the worst record in baseball and Crochet is under contract for 2.5 more seasons. Chicago could show their fans some good faith by giving them something worth watching every five days for the rest of the year and they could go out in the offseason and try to actually make some improvements around Crochet, like the Kansas City Royals did last offseason. Kansas City went 56-106 last season and is currently 10 games over .500 at 41-31.
They could trade him in the offseason
Crochet would certainly fetch a great return now, but by waiting until the offseason, the White Sox theoretically open up the process to more buyers. Only a handful of teams may be involved at this point in the year, but in the offseason when everyone is theoretically hopeful, there may be a few more who get involved.
They could trade him at the deadline next year
If the White Sox don't find suitable offers this trade deadline, they could wait and go through the same thing next year. As long as he's healthy, with 1.5 years of team control still left, he'd still be worth quite a bit. Furthermore, if he shows he can hold up for a full season this year, teams next year won't have those questions any more. However, you are risking injury and him breaking down, which would deter potential buyers.
It's certainly not an east decision for new general manager Chris Getz, who is trying to overturn one of the worst situations in all of baseball.
Crochet is now carrying a 3.16 ERA to go along with his 6-5 record. He's struck out 116 batters in 82.2 innings.
