Boston Red Sox Rookie Wilyer Abreu Returns From Injured List, Bobby Dalbec Optioned
The Boston Red Sox have activated outfielder Wilyer Abreu from the 10-day injured list, according to the team's official transaction log.
Abreu is starting in right field and batting second Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds.
To make room for Abreu on the active roster, Boston optioned corner infielder and corner outfielder Bobby Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester.
Abreu hasn't played since June 2 against the Detroit Tigers. He suffered a sprained right ankle in the dugout that afternoon, and he was placed on the injured list two days later.
Before he got hurt, Abreu was batting .272 with six home runs, 22 RBI, seven stolen bases, an .829 OPS and a 1.7 WAR in 53 appearances. It was a continuation of his dominance down the stretch in 2023, when he got called up in late August and proceeded to hit .316 with two home runs, 14 RBI, three stolen bases, an .862 OPS and a 0.8 WAR.
Even after missing nearly three weeks of action, the soon-to-be 25-year-old remains one of the top contenders to win American League Rookie of the Year.
Abreu leads all MLB rookies in OPS while ranking fourth in batting average. The only qualified AL rookie who boasts a higher batting average is his teammate, David Hamilton.
Serving primarily as a right fielder, Abreu also has five defensive runs saved and a 0.4 defensive WAR so far in 2024.
Abreu will man that position once again in Saturday afternoon's showdown with the Reds. He will have Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela joining him in the outfield, giving Boston one of the most dynamic defensive trios in the league.
First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Frankie Montas is set to take the mound for the Reds. Abreu is a career .305 hitter with a .906 OPS versus righties.
