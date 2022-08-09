Chicago White Sox Star Reportedly Out For 4-6 Weeks

According to Russell Dorsey, Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson will be out for the next 4-6 weeks.

Dorsey: "White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will be out 4-6 weeks with a torn ligament in his hand, source tells @BallySports and @Stadium. Surgery is a possibility"

Anderson made his second straight trip to the All-Star Game this season.

He is currently batting .301 on the season with 100 hits and 50 runs.

The White Sox will definitely miss him while he is out.

Currently, the team is in third place in the AL Central Division.

They are 55-53 in the 108 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them 2.0 games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place.

In addition, they are just 1.0 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for second place.

The way that the division looks right now could be setting up a wild finish in the last month of the season.

The White Sox will have to do a good job of keeping afloat with Anderson out of the lineup for such an extended period of time.

They will not want to loose ground, because even though they are in third place in it is currently anyone's division for the taking.

The White Sox are currently a shocking 25-29 at home this season in 54 games played.

On the road, they are actually an even better team than at home this season.

They are 30-24 in the 54 games they've played on the road.