BREAKING: Milwaukee Brewers Rookie Leaves Game with Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers are holding their breath with regards to superstar rookie Jackson Chourio, who left the game early on Friday with an injury.
Per Brewers reporter Adam McCalvy:
Oh no. Brewers super rookie Jackson Chourio is hobbled after turning his right ankle on a groundout to open the fifth inning. He's being helped off the field.
You can see the highlight below:
It's obviously too early to speculate at this moment, but that certainly looked like a painful ankle turn for Chourio. And with such little time remaining in the regular season, any potential missed time is notable. The Brewers are leading the National League Central and are ticketed for the playoffs. If they want to do damage once they get there, they'll need Chourio's bat, speed and glove on the field.
The 20-year-old Chourio entered the season as the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball and has lived up to the hype, hitting .272 with 16 homers, 62 RBI and 19 stolen bases. He's posted a .319 on-base percentage and is likely to finish in the top four of National League Rookie of the Year voting alongside Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates), Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres) and Shota Imanaga (Chicago Cubs).
The Brewers are playing a doubleheader on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, so we likely won't know much more until later on Friday from manager Pat Murphy.
Once we get the information here, we'll post the updates. The Brewers entered play on Friday at 77-56 overall. They lead the division by 9.5 games.
