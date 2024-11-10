Carlos Correa, Joe Ryan Making Solid Progress on Injury Front For Minnesota Twins
Speaking this week at the general manager's meetings in Texas, Minnesota Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey issued a solid injury update on stars Carlos Correa and Joe Ryan.
From The Athletic earlier this week, with regards to Correa, who has been battling plantar fasciitis in his right foot:
The plantar fasciitis in Correa’s right foot is progressing ahead of where the shortstop was with his left foot a year ago, Falvey said. If Correa stays healthy, the Twins intend to keep him as their starting shortstop and not switch him to third base.
“He’s still young,” Falvey said. “He’s a tremendous shortstop. I see no reason why he wouldn’t be as long he manages the plantar issues in a positive direction. … He’s tracking in a positive direction. He’s got good plans for how he’s going to handle it therapeutically and I think he’s in a good place.”
Correa played just 86 games this past season, hitting .310 with 14 homers and 54 RBI. The Twins missed the playoffs after an epic collapse in the last six weeks of the season. A 10-year veteran of the Houston Astros and the Twins, Correa is a three-time All-Star and a Rookie of the Year winner. He is a lifetime .275 hitter with 187 homers. He has also won a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger. He's received MVP votes in three different years.
Ryan has been working back from a shoulder injury and Falvey said he's progressing well also. He went 7-7 last season with a 3.60 ERA. Ryan made 23 starts. A four-year veteran of the Twins, Ryan is 33-26 lifetime with a 3.92.