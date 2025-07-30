Houston Astros Could Potentially Bring Back World Series Champion at Trade Deadline
According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Houston Astros are potentially looking to reacquire shortstop Carlos Correa before Thursday's trade deadline.
Correa is currently playing with the Minnesota Twins and would be seen as a third base option for Houston. Issac Paredes is currently out with a hamstring issue that may cause him to miss the rest of the season.
Correa, 30, still has $103.5 million remaining on his contract through 2028 with four club options. He also has a full no-trade clause. Yet, he has told friends that he would be willing to waive his no-trade for the opportunity to return to Houston, where he and his family still reside in the offseason.
Brian McTaggart, who covers the Astros for MLB.com, says that the organization's interest in Correa is real.
An 11-year veteran, Correa spent the first seven years of his career in Houston, helping the Astros win the World Series in 2017. A three-time All-Star, he's a career .274 hitter with 194 home runs. He's hit 20 home runs or more in six different seasons and has also won a Gold Glove and a Platinum Glove.
The Astros have been besieged by injuries this season, but they remain in first place in the American League West by four games over the Seattle Mariners. They are currently missing Jeremy Pena, Yordan Alvarez, Cristian Javier, Spencer Arrigheti, and Luis Garcia. Pena just began a rehab assignment on Tuesday at Triple-A Sugar Land.
Correa is hitting .265 this season with seven home runs and 31 RBIs.
The trade deadline is Thursday at 6:00 p.m. ET.
