Chicago White Sox Activate Designated Hitter Eloy Jiménez From Injured List
The Chicago White Sox have reinstated outfielder/designated hitter Eloy Jiménez from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Sunday morning.
Jiménez last played a big league game on May 21 against the Toronto Blue Jays. He was removed from that contest with a left hamstring strain, and he didn't resume action until he began a rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League White Sox on June 13.
To make room for Jiménez on the active 26-man roster, Chicago optioned outfielder Oscar Colás to Triple-A Charlotte.
This was not Jiménez's first stint on the injured list in 2024. He suffered from left adductor soreness starting on March 31, and he did not return to the White Sox's lineup until April 15.
In the 36 games he has played in this season, Jiménez has hit .231 with five home runs, 12 RBI, a .668 OPS and a -0.1 WAR.
Jiménez made his MLB debut in 2019, finishing fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting after batting .267 with 31 home runs, 79 RBI, an .828 OPS and a 1.5 WAR in 122 games. Jiménez played 55 out of 60 games in 2020, hitting .296 with 14 homers, 41 RBI, an .891 OPS and a 1.4 WAR en route to a Silver Slugger Award.
Ever since, though, Jiménez has struggled to stay in the lineup.
Jiménez appeared in just 55 games in 2021, then 84 in 2022. He had his healthiest season in years in 2023, playing in 120 contests, but the slugger still missed over 40 games due to multiple stints on the injured list.
The right-handed hitter out of the Dominican Republic notched 18 home runs and 64 RBI this past year while batting .272 with a .758 OPS and a career-low 0.3 WAR.
Jiménez is returning to a White Sox team that owns the worst record in baseball, as it has all season. However, Chicago's 13-23 record when Jiménez plays is far superior to their 8-34 mark when he is out.
Third baseman Yoán Moncada is now the only member of the White Sox's offensive core that remains on the injured list, although he is unlikely to return until after the All-Star break.
The White Sox are welcoming Jiménez back just in time for their series finale against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET.
Jiménez is set to start at designated hitter and bat third.
