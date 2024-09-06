Fastball

Chicago White Sox Catcher Korey Lee Scratched From Lineup Due to Back Injury

Korey Lee was dealing with back tightness ahead of the Chicago White Sox's game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, so Chuckie Robinson replaced the catcher in the lineup.

Jul 23, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Korey Lee (26) slaps hands in the dugout after scoring a run in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Catcher Korey Lee has been scratched from the Chicago White Sox's lineup ahead of a Friday night showdown with the Boston Red Sox, the team has announced.

Lee had initially been penciled in as the White Sox's starting catcher No. 6 hitter. Chuckie Robinson is replacing Lee on defense, but he will be batting eighth in the lineup, bumping third baseman Lenyn Sosa and right fielder Dominic Fletcher up one spot each.

According to The Chicago Sun-Times' Daryl Van Schouwen, Lee is suffering from back tightness.

Lee got his start with the Houston Astros in 2022, winning a World Series ring his rookie year, but he got traded to the White Sox in exchange for veteran reliever Kendall Graveman midway through 2023. He hit .077 with one home run, three RBI, a .281 OPS and a -0.7 WAR across 24 games in Chicago last season.

In 111 games this year, Lee is batting .213 with 10 home runs, 31 RBI, a .590 OPS and a 0.1 WAR.

Lee began 2024 in a platoon with veteran Martín Maldonado, who was also on the Astros' 2022 World Series squad. Maldonado got designated for assignment in July, though, making Lee the primary starter and Robinson the new backup.

Robinson signed a minor league contract with Chicago last December. Since getting called up in July, the 29-year-old has hit .154 with a .329 OPS and a -0.3 WAR across 16 games.

Here is the updated lineup the White Sox will be trotting out in Friday's series opener:

1. Nicky Lopez, 2B
2. Luis Robert Jr., CF
3. Andrew Benintendi, LF
4. Andrew Vaughn, DH
5. Gavin Sheets, 1B
6. Lenyn Sosa, 3B
7. Dominic Fletcher, RF
8. Chuckie Robinson, C
9. Jacob Amaya, SS
SP: Davis Martin, RHP

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

