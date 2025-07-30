Former Chicago White Sox Slugger Continues Historic Start to Milwaukee Brewers Career
For years, Andrew Vaughn was viewed as a foundational piece for the Chicago White Sox.
While the slugger failed to make good on his potential in the South Side, it hasn't taken him long to ascend to star status with his new team.
The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Vaughn in a trade last month, then added him to their big league roster amid injuries to Rhys Hoskins and Jake Bauers. The 27-year-old made his 14th start at first base against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, showing out at the plate in a major way.
Vaughn delivered a sacrifice fly in the third and an RBI single before breaking through with a grand slam in the sixth. He finished the evening 3-for-4 with two runs and six RBIs, all while the Brewers went on to win 9-3.
Through 15 games in a Brewers uniform, Vaughn is batting .375 with five home runs, four doubles, 21 RBIs and a 1.210 OPS.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Vaughn is tied for the third-most RBIs in a player's first 15 games with a franchise since RBIs became an official stat in 1920. Mandy Brooks still owns the record with 24 RBIs at the beginning of his time with the Chicago Cubs in 1925, while Reb Russell racked up 23 to start his Pittsburgh Pirates stint in 1922.
Vaughn is the first player since Joe Rudi in 1977 to reach 21 RBIs so quickly into his tenure with a new club.
It marks quite the turnaround from the end of Vaughn's time with the White Sox. He was batting .189 with five home runs, eight doubles, 19 RBIs and a .532 OPS through 48 games when Chicago let him go.
The former first round pick and top prospect hit .248 with a .709 OPS and -0.5 WAR across his five seasons in Chicago, averaging 20 home runs, 31 doubles, 78 RBIs, 41 walks and 133 strikeouts per 162 games.
The Brewers have a chance to sweep the Cubs on Wednesday. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.
