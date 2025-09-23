3 Players Reds Should Pursue This Winter To Bolster Roster: Too Early Edition
The Cincinnati Reds have stormed all the way back from a huge deficit in the National League wild card race to take the third and final spot in the postseason with a week to go in the regular season.
This surge, regardless of if the Reds make the postseason, shows that Cincinnati is on the verge of putting a contender on the field. That means the offseason is going to be a crucial time to add talent.
While the Reds have some talent set to leave town after the year, they could hit free agency more aggressively than normal in an attempt to bolster their roster heading into 2026.
Who could the Reds target in the coming months?
OF Luis Robert Jr.
This idea revolves around the Chicago White Sox declining Luis Robert Jr.'s massive club option in the offseason. With Robert's decline in play over the last few years, the odds that Chicago cuts ties after the season is increasing.
Robert has been linked to the Reds for a year now. If he lands in free agency, the Reds could take a chance on him if he's willing to sign a team-friendly deal for a year or two.
This would give the Reds a high-upside outfielder on a team-friendly deal. The fit would be perfect and Robert would have a chance to revive his career in the hitter friendly confines of Great American Ballpark.
DH Kyle Schwarber
The Reds could go after Philadelphia Phillies superstar Kyle Schwarber in the offseason. While this seems like quite a stretch, it begins to make sense when you realize Schwarber is native to the Cincinnati area and has shown a desire to play for his hometown club.
Obviously, the Phillies and the money will be the big issue here. But if the Reds can make a postseason push, the odds of landing Schwarber goes up. Adding a star like the Phillies slugger to the Reds' lineup would be dangerous to the National League Central.
RHP Devin Williams
The Reds need to bolster their bullpen in the coming months, but they're not the kind of club that goes after the biggest names on the market.
Williams is in the middle of a disastrous year with the New York Yankees, which could put him in the Reds' price range. Cincinnati could look to turn Williams' career back around by signing him to a two- or three-year deal at an affordable price.
At his best, he's one of the best closers in baseball. This could work perfectly.
