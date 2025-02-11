Former Batting Champion Reportedly Healthy For New York Yankees Entering Spring Training
According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, New York Yankees third baseman D.J. LeMahieu is healthy heading into the 2025 season.
Aaron Boone on DJ LeMahieu: “DJ is healthy, which is really been the issue for him over the last couple of years. He's had those things that have popped up, that have really zapped his greatness. I'm not going to put anything past a healthy DJ LeMahieu and his ability to hit.”
Now 36 years old, LeMahieu is heading into his 14th major league season with the Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies and Yankees. A three-time All-Star, he's a lifetime .289 hitter who won the National League batting title in 2016 (.348) and the American League batting title in the COVID-shortened 2020 season (.364).
He also has seven separate seasons of double-digit home runs in his career.
Per Boone's point, LeMahieu played in just 67 games last season for the Yankees, hitting only .204. He figures to get the first crack at third base with Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second. The Yankees got to the World Series last year, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
Despite losing Juan Soto in free agency, the Yankees figure to be very strong again in 2025. They have signed starting pitcher Max Fried and acquired closer Devin Williams. Furthermore, they signed former MVP Paul Goldschmidt and acquired former MVP Cody Bellinger in a trade.
The Yankees will have four former MVPs on their roster this season with those two, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.