Boston Red Sox to Make Big Uniform-Related Change in 2025 Season
According to a report from @UniWatch, the Boston Red Sox are making a big uniform-related change in 2025.
The Red Sox, as previously reported, are going to unveil a new "City Connect" uniform, which will bump their current version into "alternate" status. Because of MLB's strict policy on the number of uniforms a team can have, the Red Sox will be bumping their navy blue uniform sets entirely.
According to the post above, the Red Sox will feature a white uniform top, a red alternate top, the special "Boston Strong" uniforms for Patriots Day, a gray uniform and the previous "City Connect" version. The new "City Connect" version will be green.
Typically, teams are only allowed a maximum of five uniforms, but the Red Sox will have six by the time you factor in the new "City Connect" threads. UniWatch is unclear as to why the Red Sox are able to get a sixth uniform when other teams are not, but they are.
The Red Sox report to spring training this week and are coming off a season that saw them go 81-81 and finish third in the American League East. Boston hasn't been to the playoffs since 2021 and will be looking to win its first World Series title since 2018.
Boston added multiple big pieces in the offseason, including starting pitchers Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet and reliever Aroldis Chapman.
Offensively, the Red Sox are led by superstar third baseman Rafael Devers and All-Star Jarren Duran. They'll also wait for big contributions by top prospects like Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer, who could be up before long.
