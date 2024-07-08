Chicago White Sox Scratch Outfielder Tommy Pham From Lineup vs. Minnesota Twins
Veteran outfielder Tommy Pham has been scratched from the Chicago White Sox's starting lineup against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night, the team has announced.
As shared by Sox Machine's James Fegan and other reporters, Pham is currently dealing with a dental issue.
Pham was supposed to bat leadoff and start in center field on Monday. Instead, third baseman Lenyn Sosa has moved up from seventh to first in the lineup, while Corey Julks is starting in center and batting eighth.
The White Sox have gotten solid production out of Pham this year, despite the fact that he didn't make his debut until April 26. Chicago signed the 36-year-old to a minor league contract on April 15, after all, and he was only called up to the big leagues when the team was coming off a historic 3-22 start to the season.
Pham is batting .268 with four home runs, 16 RBI, five stolen bases, a .705 OPS and a 0.1 WAR in 55 appearances. The White Sox's 20-35 record when Pham takes the field certainly isn't particularly impressive, but it is leagues better than their 6-31 mark without him.
Outside of the 11 days Pham spent on the injured list in early June with a sprained left ankle, the veteran has been remarkably available. Monday marks just the third game he will have missed since joining the White Sox, excluding his brief IL stint.
Pham is also the lone qualified Chicago batter with a batting average over .250. Just in his last five games, Pham has been hitting .304.
The journeyman has spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks over the years, playing a key role in the D-Backs winning the National League pennant last fall. He is 77 hits away from 1,000 for his career, as well as 53 RBI shy of the 500 mark.
Here is the lineup the White Sox will be using with Pham unavailable.
1. Lenyn Sosa, 3B
2. Andrew Benintendi, LF
3. Andrew Vaughn, 1B
4. Gavin Sheets, RF
5. Eloy Jiménez, DH
6. Paul DeJong, SS
7. Nicky Lopez, 2B
8. Corey Julks, CF
9. Martín Maldonado, C
SP: Chris Flexen, RHP
First pitch between the White Sox and Twins is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.