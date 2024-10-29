Cincinnati Reds Make Drastic Decision with Impact Infielder in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt McLain, who is currently rehabbing in the Arizona Fall League, is making a drastic change on Tuesday: He's starting in center field for the first time as a pro player.
Redleg Nation had more:
Today’s Glendale Desert Dogs lineup is out in the Arizona Fall League and McLain is starting in center field. There is almost no way that this isn’t at the request of the Reds, who certainly would have to sign off on McLain playing “out of position”.
We echo those sentiments as well. The Reds certainly oversee the rehab of McLain, who is one of their most valuable young assets. What's more interesting is the motivation behind this. Are the Reds considering moving McLain to the outfield? Or are they just trying to beef up his versatility heading into 2025?
The Reds do have Jonathan India, Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte, Spencer Steer and Jeimer Candelario as infield options, so perhaps a McLain move to the outfield would be the best way to help break the logjam, but that's only speculation at this point.
McLain was one of several exciting prospects to debut for the Reds during the 2023 season and he did not disappoint, hitting .290 over 365 at-bats. He also popped 16 homers and drove in 50 runs. McLain also stole 14 bases and posted a .357 on-base percentage. He missed the entire 2024 season with shoulder and rib injuries.
McLain is a former first-round pick of the Reds in the 2021 draft out of UCLA.
He did play center field during his freshman year in college.
