Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Jonathan India Undergoes Ankle Surgery
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India has undergone surgery to "clean up" his ankle, president of baseball operations Nick Krall told reporters Tuesday.
As noted by The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans, the procedure was expected. India will have a normal offseason and be ready for Spring Training in February, per Krall.
India appeared in 151 of the Reds' 162 games this regular season. He dealt with a concussion, left elbow soreness, a left knee contusion, migraines and plantar fasciitis in his left foot, but he never missed time with an ankle injury.
Even when India was limited to 103 games in 2022 and 119 games in 2023, that was primarily due to hamstring and foot issues.
India hit .248 with 15 home runs, 58 RBI, 13 stolen bases, a .750 OPS and a 1.7 WAR in 2024, which is roughly same level of production he put forth in 2023. India has yet to return to the heights he reached in 2021, when he won NL Rookie of the Year with an .835 OPS and 4.1 WAR.
Entering the season, India's job as the Reds' everyday second baseman was up in the air. He had been at the center of trade talks for nearly a year, while former top prospects Matt McLain and Noelvi Marte had established themselves as big league players.
But with McLain missing the entire season due to shoulder surgery and a stress reaction in his rib cage, and Marte getting suspended 80 games for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy, that gave India all the cushion he needed to remain a mainstay in Cincinnati's lineup.
McLain is healthy now and Marte was reinstated over the summer, resulting in more question marks surrounding India heading into the offseason. India could attempt to change positions, although he has only every played second base at the MLB level.
In the meantime, India should have just a bit of time off spent recovering from his ankle surgery. Then, he will get into his offseason programs and start fighting for his job yet again.
