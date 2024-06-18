Houston Astros Place Justin Verlander on Injured List With Neck Discomfort
The Houston Astros have placed starting pitcher Justin Verlander on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 16, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Verlander was scratched from his scheduled start against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday due to neck discomfort. He told reporters that he had been playing through the injury for a few weeks, but he and manager Joe Espada didn't appear to be concerned for his long-term availability.
Espada's tone changed this week, though, claiming that Verlander was progressing slower than expected. As it turns out, the 41-year-old wasn't going to be ready for his next start on Thursday, so he has been shelved as a result.
To fill Verlander's spot on the active 26-man roster, the Astros recalled right-handed pitcher Nick Hernandez from Triple-A Sugar Land.
Verlander is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA, 1.211 WHIP, 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.5 WAR through 10 starts in 2024. He didn't make his season debut until April 19 after suffering a shoulder injury in the offseason.
Verlander got his start in Detroit, playing for the Tigers from 2005 to 2017. In that span, he became a Rookie of the Year, a Cy Young, an MVP and a six-time All-Star, going 183-114 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.191 WHIP and a 56.6 WAR.
The Tigers eventually traded Verlander to the Astros in 2017, and he won his first World Series title that same season. Verlander went on to make three more All-Star appearances in Houston, winning two more Cy Youngs and a second World Series, even though Tommy John surgery limited him to just one start between 2020 and 2021.
Verlander signed a two-year, $86.7 million contract with the New York Mets ahead of the 2023 season, only to get traded back to the Astros a few months later.
During his time with the Astros, Verlander is 71-24 with a 2.48 ERA, 0.885 WHIP and a 23.1 WAR. He leads all active pitchers in career wins, innings pitched and strikeouts.
