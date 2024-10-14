Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux Missing From NLCS Game 2 Lineup Following Hip Injury
Gavin Lux is not in the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLCS against the New York Mets on Monday, the team has announced.
Lux started at second base Game 1 on Sunday, but he left the contest in the seventh inning after his right hip flexor flared up. He suffered the injury running out a ground ball in the bottom of the fifth, and ultimately got benched as a precaution.
While Lux said after the game that he was fine, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday that the 26-year-old infielder is not at full strength. Lux will be available as a pinch hitter off the bench Monday, but Roberts said he will not be able to play in the field.
The Dodgers will have the day off Tuesday, giving Lux additional time to recover before Game 3 in Queens on Wednesday.
It was unlikely Lux was going to start Game 2 regardless of his injury, just since the Mets have left-hander Sean Manaea serving as their starting pitcher. Lux hit .152 with a 3.94 OPS against lefties this season, compared to his .262 and .739 OPS against righties.
Kiké Hernandez – who moved from center field to second base when Lux left Sunday night – is starting at second on Monday. Andy Pages is taking Hernandez's place in center, while Kevin Kiermaier will be on the bench alongside Lux.
Here is the Dodgers' full lineup for Monday night's NLCS showdown with the Mets:
1. Shohei Ohtani, DH
2. Mookie Betts, RF
3. Teoscar Hernández, LF
4. Freddie Freeman, 1B
5. Will Smith, C
6. Tommy Edman, SS
7. Max Muncy, 3B
8. Kiké Hernandez, 2B
9. Andy Pages, CF
SP: Ryan Brasier, RHP
First pitch from Dodger Stadium is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. ET.
