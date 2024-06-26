Milwaukee Brewers' Garrett Mitchell Appears to Hurt Hamstring During Rehab Assignment
Garrett Mitchell has spent the entire 2024 regular season working his way back from an injury, and just when he was on the cusp of returning to the big leagues, he may have suffered a setback.
The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder has been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville, three months removed from the fractured left finger he suffered during Spring Training. In the ninth inning of Wednesday's game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Mitchell swung at the first pitch he saw and immediately grabbed at his left hamstring.
Mitchell exited the game, as Nashville pinch hit for him with Chris Roller.
Before leaving with that injury, Mitchell was enjoying an explosive day at the plate.
Mitchell drew a walk in his first plate appearance of the afternoon, then led off the fifth inning with a home run. The solo shot came off of Max Meyer, who was 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA in three starts for the Miami Marlins before getting sent down to manage his innings count.
One inning later, Mitchell drew another walk, and he delivered an RBI double in the seventh. Mitchell finished the game 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and two RBI, on top of two outfield assists.
Mitchell has appeared in 10 games for the Sounds while easing his way back to full strength. He is batting .300 with four home runs, nine RBI, six walks and a 1.054 OPS at the Triple-A level this season.
The 25-year-old has been hampered by injuries ever since the Brewers selected him out of UCLA in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft, however.
Mitchell suffered a muscle strain behind his left knee in 2021, then missed two months with an oblique injury in 2022. In May 2023, Mitchell underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
In 152 minor league appearances, Mitchell is a .270 hitter with 17 home runs, 76 RBI, 40 stolen bases and an .803 OPS. In 47 MLB appearances, Mitchell is a .278 hitter with five home runs, 16 RBI, nine stolen bases, a .795 OPS and a 1.6 WAR.
Mitchell was once the No. 1 prospect in the Brewers' farm system, and he topped out as the No. 65 prospect in all of baseball back in 2021.
It remains to be seen if Mitchell will need to be shut down as a result of this potential hamstring injury, or if he will be able to rejoin Milwaukee as planned.
